Flight delays, cancellations ahead of July 4 holiday

Those heading to the airport over the July 4 weekend, prepare for some delays and some cancellations due to the heavy volume of travelers as well as some summer storms. Some airlines are dealing with staffing shortages.

Travel is picking up more and more every year from the COVID-19 pandemic with last Tuesday up 11% on the same day last year the Transportation Security Administration said, according to The Associated Press.

In a news release, TSA says they are prepared for the high volumes of passengers traveling over the July 4 holiday weekend.

“TSA is staffed and ready for the increasing travel volumes during this holiday travel period with the technologies and resources for improved security effectiveness, efficiency and passenger experience at security checkpoints,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in the news release. “This is largely due to the funding we received in FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act, which places all TSA employees on the same pay scale as most other federal employees. With the new pay implementation plan for all TSA employees starting in July, attrition levels at TSA have dropped to historic lows, which means our increased employee retention has resulted in sufficient staffing levels to meet the increased passenger demand throughout the country. We expect that passenger volumes will continue to grow, and we will continue to work with our industry partners in the transportation network to meet our passenger throughput standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck® lanes. We met these standards over 98% of the time so far this year.”

TSA says they expect the busiest travel days from June 29 through July 5. June 30 alone is expected to have 2.82 million travelers and around 17.7 million for travel between June 29 and July 5.

As of Thursday morning, There have so far been 1,927 delays within, into or out of the United States plus 1,325 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Travel tips from TSA:

Give yourself plenty of time

Be prepared for new checkpoint screening technology

Check TSA’s website for prohibited and not prohibited items for your carry-on bag

Have some form of identification on you

Contact TSA with any questions or assistance either by AskTSA on Facebook or Twitter or by texting 272872. TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673, or TSA Cares for passenger support at 855-787-2227.

NEWS: TSA is prepared for record passenger volumes over the Independence Day holiday period. Learn more at: https://t.co/k6BsHyVQrm pic.twitter.com/IpT08eaVMC — TSA (@TSA) June 27, 2023

Severe storms have caused delays or cancelations for thousands of travelers already, CNN reported. Monday had more than 11,000 flights canceled or delayed due to the severe weather and air traffic control staffing issues. Over 7,300 flights were delayed Tuesday and about 2,100 were canceled.

The worst flight disruptions have been along the East Coast with the thunderstorms that have caused the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground flights at three airports in New York City starting Tuesday evening, the AP reported. Flights heading to Reagan Washington National and Baltimore-Washington airports were held up earlier in the day Tuesday.

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby reportedly blamed the delays and cancellations on a shortage of air traffic controllers which according to the Washington Post has affected 150,000 passengers over the last few days. Kirby said in an email Monday afternoon obtained by the Post that staffing shortages left the FAA unable to deal with the weather.

The Post said that the FAA did not respond to its questions about Kirby’s email but did say “We will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem.”