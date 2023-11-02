Florida roofing company offering free AR-15, turkey, with purchase of new roof

Freedom And Protection An AR-15 carbine and the flag of the USA. Buy a roof from a Florida roofing company and the gun could be yours, along with a Thanksgiving turkey. (UltraONEs/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- ROOF EZ may have revolutionized home improvement and firearm marketing, not to mention Thanksgiving.

The Cape Coral roofing company is offering a free AR-15 carbine and turkey in what they have dubbed the “Roof & Gobble Special.”

“Buy a roof from us this November and we will throw in a FREE turkey to roast on that brand-new roof. Plus, because we’re feeling extra generous, we’ll even throw in an AR-15,” ROOF EZ said in its special offer on Monday, according to WEAR.

The TV station reported that Facebook reportedly removed the post, but ROOF EZ had created another version by Wednesday:

Someone must’ve reported our post… but don’t worry, the November special “Roof and Gobble” is still going!!! 🦃 🏠 Posted by ROOF EZ on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The company owner told WHHB in Fort Meyers, Florida that he actually stole the idea from a company in Alabama. But he couldn’t let Florida fall behind in the battle for different promotions.

“I figured, hey, we’re in Florida. This is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it,” he said.