Florida wildlife officials use dish soap to try to pry bear cub from tree

Tree hugger: A bear cub found itself stuck in a tree but was freed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Some dish soap is more than just mild -- the product can be used to help animals in the wild.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission used the common household product to help the clumsy cub, who somehow got a back paw “solidly stuck in the crook of a tree,” according to a Facebook post on Friday.

Photographs of the not-so-bashful bear showed it with its front paws wrapped around the tree.

By the way, the dish soap did not work.

“Together they worked for two hours in the blazing sun (all while attempting to avoid sharp claws and teeth!) trying to pry the tree limbs apart, moving this way and that,” the FWC wrote in its social media post. “Even soaking the leg in dish soap, but nothing worked.

It was unclear what part of the state the officers had their encounter with the bear.

Wildlife officials finally borrowed a chainsaw from a resident in the area.

“As our biologist safely held the bear as still as possible, our officer was able to cut one of the tree limbs entrapping the cub,” the FWC wrote. “After the little bear was released and a (received a) quick medical check to ensure the animal was free of injuries, they made sure the cub was able to reunite with its mother.”


