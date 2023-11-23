Freight train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Kentucky; evacuations underway Due to concerns about air quality, residents in Mount Vernon, Kentucky are being encouraged to evacuate their homes on Thanksgiving following a trail derailment with a chemical spill that happened on Wednesday. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images)

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. — Due to concerns about air quality, residents in Mount Vernon, Kentucky are being encouraged to evacuate their homes on Thanksgiving following a trail derailment with a chemical spill that happened on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

A spokesperson for railroad operator CSX, Bryan Tucker, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press, that at least 16 cars derailed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two of the derailed cars were hauling molten sulfur and caught fire.

Tucker said, according to the AP, that it is believed that sulfur dioxide is being released because of the fire but the amount will not be confirmed until air monitoring equipment takes measurements.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff said that the derailment happened between Mullins Station and Livingston, WKYT reported.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, about 50% of the fire was contained. Kentucky Emergency Management spokesperson Jordan Yuodis told CNN that residents who did evacuate were not allowed to return home yet.

Sulfur dioxide can lead to respiratory problems depending on the amount and length of exposure, the Environmental Protection Agency website said, according to the AP.

“Due to the train derailment, many families in Livingston in Rockcastle Co. will be displaced for Thanksgiving. Please think about them and pray for a resolution that gets them back in their homes. Thank you to all the first responders spending this day protecting our people,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Due to the train derailment, many families in Livingston in Rockcastle Co. will be displaced for Thanksgiving. Please think about them and pray for a resolution that gets them back in their homes. Thank you to all the first responders spending this day protecting our people. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 23, 2023

Beshear declared a statement of emergency in the area, the AP reported.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Beshear said.

The state of emergency allows Kentucky to activate resources that include Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, according to WKYT.

CSX said, according to CNN, that Thanksgiving dinner, food and shelter will be provided to displaced families.