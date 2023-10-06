Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood help build homes for families in need LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music artists Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood got to work helping out with Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project to help build homes for those in need in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The couple are ambassadors for Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project, according to WSOC. Both Yearwood and Brooks worked all week with volunteers to build homes.

“This is my favorite thing; I love getting my hands dirty, and I love getting to meet the person who’s going to be living inside the home,” Yearwood said, according to the news outlet. Both Brooks and Yearwood said they are used to being put to work since they both grew up on farms.

“Oh, it’s been amazing. The weather is great, the people are great, and the building site is amazing. We have laughed so much,” Brooks said, according to WSOC.

Brooks and Yearwood have been married for 18 years. They said that working together has been “like couples counseling,” the news station reported.

“Work all you want, but when you start disagreeing, maybe the other side of the house needs somebody,” Brooks said.

“We’ve learned that it’s good to do the work together. And then it’s also good to work on opposite sides of the house,” Yearwood explained.

It was all because of advice that former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter gave them when they started working with their relief efforts in 2005, according to WSOC.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for decades and the three partnered together to create the Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project. The Carters started working with Habitat for Humanity in 1984.

“They quickly realized that our mission closely aligned with their values — the Carters have seen firsthand the effects that lack of affordable housing has and understand that, to ensure the greatest success, families need a stable, affordable foundation to grow,” Habitat for Humanity said.

The organization said that the project led to over 104,000 volunteers, impacted 14 countries and helped to build 4,390 homes.

Others are now joining in to help make a difference like the Carters did, including Brooks and Yearwood.

“Habitat has successfully removed the stigma of charity by substituting it with a sense of partnership.” Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said, according to Habitat Humanity’s website.

More information about the Carter Project can be found on Habitat for Humanity’s website.

