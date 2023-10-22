Gronk Bowl? Rob Gronkowski takes over as LA Bowl host

Gronk: Rob Gronkowski was named the host of the LA Bowl, which will be played on Dec. 16. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — “It’s Gronk’s turn now.”

>> Read more trending news

Rob Gronkowski made that announcement in a video on Saturday, as the four-time Super Bowl champion tight end is taking over as the host of college football’s LA Bowl, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gronkowski, 34, signed a multiyear deal to partner with the December bowl game and will replace late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as the face of the postseason contest, The Associated Press reported. LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk will be played at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16 and match the No. 1 team from the Mountain West Conference and the No. 5 squad from the Pac-12 Conferences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bringing a SPIKE to Bowl Season 💥🏈 Introducing the new host of the #LABowl, @RobGronkowski!



The 2023 LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk kicks off Saturday, December 16 at @SoFiStadium 🏟️



🎟️ Visit https://t.co/Iolocybyla for tickets, suites and more info. pic.twitter.com/29J61cV6fp — LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk (@LABowlGame) October 21, 2023

Kimmel had hosted the game during its initial two seasons.

Gronkowski becomes the first former player to have a bowl game named after him, Sports Illustrated reported.

“Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities, and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “We are going to light up college football bowl season. This game is going to be epic, so I better see everyone at the LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16!

“Jimmy was a fantastic host and brought a lot of elements to the game. But it’s my turn now and I’m going to turn it up, that’s for sure.”

Gronkowski attended the University of Arizona, and the former tight end said “the whole goal” is for his alma mater to play in this bowl game, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Rob is larger than life and an outstanding representation of football at the highest level,” Chris Sloan, head of global partnerships for SoFi Stadium and the bowl game, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “The LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk continues to merge the world of competitive sports with top-notch entertainment, and we cannot wait for the fans to experience college bowl season with Rob Gronkowski.”