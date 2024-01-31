‘Handmaid’s Tale’ actress Elisabeth Moss pregnant with first child

Elisabeth Moss: "The Handmaid's Tale" star confirmed her pregnancy on Tuesday night. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Actress Elisabeth Moss confirmed on Tuesday that she is pregnant with her first child.

Moss, 41, who won an Emmy Award in 2017 for her role as Offred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” made the announcement on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” program, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kimmel got right to the point.

“Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Kimmel asked.

“A little bit of both,” Moss answered.

“I’ve been really lucky,” Moss continued. “It’s been going really well.”

When Moss asked Kimmel for advice, the talk show host said he was reminded of what comedian Bill Murray told him and his wife, Molly McNearney, when they were expecting one of their four children, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up (in the delivery room),’” Kimmel said, adding that Murray also suggested bringing in battery-powered candles.

The “Mad Men” star did not share further details about her pregnancy, including when the baby is due, People reported.

