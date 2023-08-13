Hawaii wildfires: King Charles III sends prayers in message to President Biden

King Charles III, President Biden King Charles III sends prayers in a message to President Biden following the devastation from the wildfires in Hawaii. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III shared his prayers after learning about the deadly wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, last week.

On Saturday, King Charles III sent a message to President Biden after the devastation caused by the Hawaii wildfires, according to the Royal Family.

“My wife and I were utterly horrified to hear of the catastrophic wildfires currently burning in Maui, Hawai’i. We can only begin to imagine the scale of the devastation engulfing the island, and the heartrending anguish of those whose livelihoods have been so disastrously affected,” King Charles III said.

“However inadequate it may be, we both wanted to send our deepest possible sympathy to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and our prayers remain with all those whose loved ones are missing and whose homes have been destroyed,” King Charles III continued.

The King has sent a message to President Biden following the devastation caused by the wildfires in Hawai’i.



🔗Read the message in full: https://t.co/FKcMPgmA5U pic.twitter.com/i4ZDk8LmrL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 12, 2023

President Biden previously approved a disaster declaration last week to provide federal funding for the state, according to People magazine.

As of Sunday morning, 93 people have been confirmed dead by Maui County. Only two of the 93 have been identified so far. Crews are continuing to put out flareups in Lahaina as they work to contain the fire. Some of the fires on the island have been fully contained but not all.

The death toll is expected to continue to increase as crews search areas of Maui hit by the wildfires, People magazine reported.