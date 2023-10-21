Hawaii wildfires: Police find additional remains, raises death toll to 99

Hawaii wildfires: Police in Lahaina, Hawaii found additional remains last week that increased the death toll from the wildfires to 99. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Police in Lahaina, Hawaii, found additional remains last week that have increased the death toll from the wildfires to 99.

>> Read more trending news

The remains were recovered on Oct. 12, according to Maui County Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico told The Associated Press Friday via email.

It’s the first new death reported in more than two weeks, KGMB reported.

The remains were found at the Old Lahaina Courthouse, officials told the Honolulu Civil Beat, according to the television station.

A forensic exam and an autopsy confirmed that the remains did not belong to a person that was previously recovered, the AP reported.

Maui County Police Department so far has identified the remains of 97 people from the wildfire that happened on Aug. 8, according to the AP. The families of the 97 people have been notified, Maui County officials said.

“We extend our gratitude to the community for their support and understanding during this challenging time,” Maui County said.

Officials on Friday said that six people are still missing.