Health alert issued for frozen Bao Curry Chicken products shipped to Walmart stores

WASHINGTON — A public health alert was issued on Friday for bao Thai-style curry chicken shipped nationwide to Walmart stores due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 10-ounce boxes containing four Wow Bao Bao Thai-Style Curry Chicken products, which contained a “best if used by” date of “4/12/25″ printed on the side of the box were subject to the recall.

The FSIS stated that the product labeled as bao curry chicken may actually contain teriyaki chicken bao products. Those products contain soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, frozen bao curry chicken product was packaged on March 20, 2024, according to the FSIS.

The product bears establishment number “P-40001″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, the agency said.

The producing establishment notified the FSIS that it received a complaint from a consumer who said that a box labeled bao Thai-style curry chicken contained pouches of bao teriyaki chicken, according to the FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumers eating these products.

The FSIS said that the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Brandon Tammaro, vice president, strategic growth, Wow Bao, at 734-904-8627 or by email at contactus@wowbao.com.

