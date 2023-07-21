‘Help Me’: Kidnapped girl from Texas rescued in California after writing note to passerby A 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Texas and was rescued in Southern California earlier this month by a passerby, officials say. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Texas and was rescued in Southern California earlier this month by a passerby, officials say.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department said on July 9 just after 10 a.m., officers received a call about unknown trouble in the 100 block of East 10th Street. When officers arrived they spoke with a 13-year-old girl who they said was “visibly emotional and distressed.”

Officers learned that the passerby or Good Samaritans were in a parking lot when they saw the girl whole up a piece of paper that had “help me” written on it. They immediately called 911, police say.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a news release that Steven Robert Sablan, 61, was arrested. He was charged with a count of kidnapping and a count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to an indictment and an affidavit that was previously filed, on July 6 in San Antonio, the girl was talking down a street when Sablan was driving by and approached her, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. He allegedly raised a handgun and told the victim to get into the car. He said, “If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you.” The victim got into the car fearing for her life.

Sablan allegedly asked the girl how old she was and she told him 13, prosecutors said, according to KABC. She also told him that she had a friend in Australia and he allegedly told her she could take her to a cruise ship to see her.

Sablan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times and began to drive her to California, prosecutors said, according to the news outlet. He reportedly sexually assaulted her at least a couple more times on the way.

Days later on July 9, he parked the car in Long Beach and went to a laundromat on 10th Street to wash their clothes. prosecutors said, according to KABC.

While he was in the laundromat, the girl wrote the note on a piece of paper, according to The Associated Press. When officers arrived, Sablan was reportedly standing outside the car and the officers say the girl mouthed the word “help” to them.

Officers found handcuffs in Sablan’s back pocket during his arrest, the AP reported. They also learned that he was wanted in Fort Worth, Texas for burglary. Officers searched the car and found a BB gun, the sign the girl wrote, a switchblade knife, and handcuffs.

Prosecutors said that investigators learned that the girl was a reported runaway missing person from San Antonio. The girl was placed into the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the AP reported.

Sablan is expected to be arraigned on July 31, prosecutors said. If he is convicted on both charges, could face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

“I want to commend our community members for their vigilance and willingness to get involved by calling 9-1-1. This incident highlights the critical role community members play in keeping people safe,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish in the news release. “I would also like to acknowledge our officers for their swift response and actions which led to getting this victim to safety.”