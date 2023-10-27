Hiker injured after mountain lion tried to attack dog Officials say a hiker was injured earlier this week after they had encountered a mountain lion during a walk with their dog in Malibu, California. (moose henderson/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MALIBU, Calif. — Officials say a hiker was injured earlier this week after they encountered a mountain lion during a walk with their dog in Malibu, California.

>> Read more trending news

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said on Facebook that on Tuesday morning a person was injured by a young mountain lion that attempted to attack a small dog the person was walking on a leash. The person intervened during the attack which led to a scratch and puncture wound on their hand.

First aid was provided by National Park Service rangers, according to KTLA. Officials said that the dog was not injured.

Officials closed the park until Thursday morning due to an abundance of caution, according to the news station. It was also the second young mountain lion spotted in the area recently.

“Mountain lions are unpredictable, wild animals,” officials said, according to KTLA. “While conflicts with humans are rare, there is always a risk when are recreating in areas used by mountain lions.”

“If you do encounter a mountain lion, make yourself appear as large and intimidating as possible by yelling, waving your arms, and even throwing objects in the direction of the animal. Slowly back away and allow space for the mountain lion to move away. Do not turn your back and run! If you are recreating with your pet, the National Park Service requires them to always be on a leash (no longer than six feet) at all times,” information from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area says.