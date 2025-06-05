Hooters abruptly closes 30 locations

FILE PHOTO: About 30 Hooters locations across the country have closed.

Months after filing for bankruptcy, Hooters has closed 30 locations across several states.

The bar and chicken wing chain released a statement to CNN, which read, "After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close certain company-owned locations.”

The company did not provide a list of locations, but local reports said 30 restaurants are in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

In addition to the closings, the company is selling all of its 100 company-owned locations to two franchise groups, CNN reported.

Hooters also, when asked by USA Today, did not say when employees learned about the closings.

Despite the closings, the company pledged it is “here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.”

This is not the first time Hooters has closed locations. It shuttered dozens in 2024, claiming rising food prices and labor costs forced the closures.

There are 305 Hooters locations, USA Today reported.

