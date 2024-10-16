Hurricane Helene: 81 people still missing in North Carolina

Helene damage FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 8, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Bate Cave was particularly hard hit by flooding. Recovery efforts continue as the death toll has risen to over 230 while the powerful Hurricane Milton is on track to make landfall in Florida. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s been more than two weeks since Hurricane Helene flooded vast areas of North Carolina and the governor said that there are nearly 100 people still missing after the storm.

Gov. Roy Cooper initially said on Tuesday that 92 people were considered missing but that number was adjusted to 81 later in the day, USA Today reported.

“I want to caution that this is not a definitive count because the task force is continuing its work,” Cooper said, according to NBC News. “The number will continue to fluctuate as more reports come in and others are resolved.”

Search and rescue teams continued to look for missing people.

Hurricane Helene killed at least 118 in North Carolina and 243 total in several states after making landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 26, according to NBC News.

Asheville and other areas in western North Carolina were still without power, water and roads this week, The New York Times reported.

Cooper said that about 13,000 people were still without power and 580 roads were closed. Immediately after the storm, there were one million people without power and 1,200 roads closed.

The governor said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other government entities are working through aid applications with more than 77,000 requests approved and $99 million paid, according to the Times.

The agency is paying for temporary housing for 1,900 people, USA Today reported.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said that agency employees are going door-to-door to help communities hard hit by the hurricane, The Associated Press reported.

The agency has more than 2,000 people on the ground in North Carolina, NBC News reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group