Hurricane Helene recovery: 1,000 troops to be deployed

More members of the Armed Forces are on their way to help hurricane ravaged areas.

The Pentagon will deploy 1,000 active-duty military members to help with the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of the soldiers to help with “the delivery of food, water, and other critical aid “over the last mile to the point of need” to communities impacted by Hurricane Helene,” according to a news release.

The soldiers are part of the Infantry Battalion Task Force, formed from the XVIII Airborne Corps. Some are members of the 82nd Airborne and units stationed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

A Forward Support Company has fuel, water and mechanics among other supplies and crews that can help the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to stabilize the area of North Carolina that was most affected by the storm and bring essential services to those communities.

The military will provide manpower and logistics for FEMA and other agencies.

The soldiers will be in place at their assigned locations within 24 hours and will join others under the Department of Defense who are already on the ground, the Pentagon said.

