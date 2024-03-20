Husband of ‘Selling Sunset’ actress Christine Quinn arrested on assault charge

Arrested: Christian Richard Dumontet, left, the husband of former reality television actress Christine Quinn, is facing an assault charge. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The husband of former “Selling Sunset” actress Christine Quinn is facing an assault charge after a domestic dispute involving the couple’s son, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Christian Richard Dumontet, 45, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. He was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, E! Online reported.

Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, who was not identified by authorities, USA Today reported. According to police, the bag missed the intended target and hit a child instead, causing an injury, according to the newspaper.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard Dumontet, has been arrested for alleged assault with a weapon.



According to Page Six, who first reported on the arrest, Christian "threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim" but "missed the victim" and… pic.twitter.com/y2dDitME4b — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2024

The youth was treated at the residence by paramedics, NBC News reported.

Quinn, 35, and Dumontet were married in 2019, according to People. Their wedding was featured in Season 3 of the Netflix reality series, “Selling Sunset,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

The couple share a 2-year-old son. Christian Georges Dumontet, according to USA Today.

Quinn appeared in 33 episodes of “Selling Sunset” between 2019 and 2022, according to IMDb.com.

She left after the fifth season of the show and started a brokerage firm, RealOpen, which specializes in property transactions through cryptocurrency, USA Today reported.

“That was not a healthy environment,” Quinn told the newspaper in May 2022 about her “Selling Sunset” experience. “It’s toxic. It’s a cult. I have no desire. Bon voyage.”

Christian Dumontet remains in the Los Angeles County Jail, according to online records, Bail was set at $30,000.

E! Online has reached out to Quinn’s representatives for comment.

©2024 Cox Media Group