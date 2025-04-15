‘I can’t even laugh right’: Lil Nas X hospitalized after half of face becomes paralyzed

FILE PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. The "Old Town Road" rapper took to Instagram to tell fans he is suffering from partial facial paralysis. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rapper Lil Nas X has been admitted to the hospital after he said half of his face has become paralyzed.

He shared the news on Instagram late Monday, saying he had “lost control of the right side” of his face.

He demonstrates, saying “This is me doing a full smile by the way” as he tries to laugh, adding, “I can’t even laugh right, bro. Oh my God!”

The “Old Town Road” rapper told fans not to worry, “Stop being sad for me” he said, adding “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

By Tuesday morning, he said his “Smile getting a lil better.”

Lil Nas X did not say what caused the paralysis, but is usually caused by swelling or damage to the facial nerve, part of the brain that controls the face or weakness due to disease such as myasthenia gravis.

It can also be caused by Bell’s palsy, where the facial nerves are inflamed, stroke, Lyme disease or shingles.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had Bell’s palsy in 2024 but was able to play despite it affecting his vision. It is temporary in most cases.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, another potential cause, is rare, occurring when shingles affect the facial nerve near a person’s ear. It can also cause hearing loss. Justin Bieber has the condition.

Facial paralysis can also be a side effect of some medications.

