Illinois woman accused of threatening to kill Trump, son Barron

Threats: File photo. An Illinois woman made threats against Barron Trump, left, and his father, former President Donald Trump. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — An Illinois woman is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son, Barron, allegedly writing in an email that she would shoot them “at any opportunity,” according to federal prosecutors.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, of the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, was arrested Monday in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was charged in a criminal complaint that was unsealed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to the newspaper. Fiorenza was charged with one count of transmitting a threat to kill or injure another person, WPTV reported. The charges were filed last month but were unsealed this week, according to the television station.

According to charging documents, Fiorenza emailed the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County on May 21, saying that “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!”

Court documents also noted that on June 5, Fiorenza allegedly sent another email to the headmaster, the Tribune reported. She allegedly wrote that “I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!” court documents show.

Barron Trump has attended a private school in Palm Beach since his family left the White House, according to the newspaper. The charges do not identify the school where the messages were allegedly sent.

Secret Service agents contacted Fiorenza and arranged a meeting on June 14, WTVO reported. They met at the agency’s Chicago Field Office, and Fiorenza allegedly admitted to writing and sending the emails, according to the television station.

A Facebook page linked to Fiorenza stated she is a former social studies teacher and attended Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, according to the Tribune.

If convicted of the charge, Fiorenza faces up to five years in prison, WTVO reported.