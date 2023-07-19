In-N-Out Burger tells employees they must have a doctor’s note to wear masks

IN-N-OUT BURGER to require doctor's note for mask The restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger will require employees who want to wear a mask at work to provide a doctor’s note. (Gerry Matthews/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The restaurant chain In-N-Out Burger will require employees who want to wear a mask at work to provide a doctor’s note, a company customer service representative told The New York Times on Tuesday.

Emails leaked on social media indicated that the rule will go into effect on Aug. 14 for employees of the chain’s roughly 100 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Employees in California and Oregon will be able to continue wearing a mask. California has a law against banning masks, the Times story noted.

According to the company, employees who choose to wear a mask will be required to use an N-95 provided by the company.

In-N-Out told employees that the medical note “should clearly state the reason for the exemption and included the estimated duration.”

“We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals,” the email said.

Employees that have to wear masks, like those in the “patty room” or lab technicians,” are exempted, the email said.

President Joe Biden ended the COVID-19 national emergency in April. The national emergency was declared during President Donald Trump’s administration after the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

The measure allowed the government to take steps to support health and economic measures.

