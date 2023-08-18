IRS agent shot and killed during training exercise, agency says

IRS agent shot and killed FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: A small sign indicates the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images)

An Internal Revenue Service agent was shot and killed Thursday during a training exercise in north Phoenix, The Associated Press reported.

Charlotte M. Dennis, a spokesperson for the IRS’ Phoenix field office, told the AP that special agents were participating in a routine exercise at a firing range when the agent was shot.

The agent, whose name was not released, was transferred to an area hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Dennis declined to give further details.

The law enforcement branch of the IRS, known as the Criminal Investigation (CI) division, is the only IRS division that allows its employees to carry firearms.

According to the IRS website, IRS-CI investigates financial crimes, money laundering, tax-related identity theft and terrorist financing efforts.

The range where the agent was shot belongs to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. According to The Arizona Republic, an interagency agreement allows other law enforcement agencies to use the facility.

The FBI is investigating the incident.

“To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released,” the FBI said in a statement. “Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.”