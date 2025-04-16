Spotify says service restored after outage

Spotify is streaming once again after an outage Wednesday morning.

The company said it was “All clear” just after noon.

All clear – thanks for your patience. Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

The company acknowledged that there were issues, initially writing on X, “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out.”

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

The company followed that message, writing, “We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The Reports of this being a security hack are false.”

We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 16, 2025

Spotify did not specify what caused the outage, or when it would be restored, but according to Downdetector showed that most of the issues were with the app, with some problems with streaming and the website.

At the height of the outage at around 9:50 a.m., there were nearly 49,000 reports of issues on Downdetector. That number decreased to about 9,300 at 11:18 a.m.

The issues were seen in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., and across Europe.

Spotify has more than 675 million users worldwide.

