Isabella Strahan, Michael Strahan’s daughter, says she is cancer-free

(L-R) Sophia Strahan, host Michael Strahan, and Isabella Strahan

Cancer free FILE PHOTO: SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Sophia Strahan, host Michael Strahan, and Isabella Strahan attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Isabella Strahan said she is cancer free after being diagnosed with a bran tumor last year.(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Isabella Strahan has shared some positive health news. Less than a year after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, she says she is cancer-free.

The daughter of former NFL player and television personality Michael Strahan had been diagnosed with medulloblastoma after she had been having headaches and nausea in October. The same month she had brain surgery to remove the cancer, E! News reported.

Last month Isabella had her last round of chemotherapy.

On Thursday she shared on YouTube in a post she titled “Goodbye Hospital” that her follow-up MRI showed “Everything was clear. Cancer-free. And everything is great.”

She doesn’t have to go back to a doctor until October. She also has had the chemotherapy port removed.

“All gone. But the only thing that kind of is very sore is where the actual port was,” Isabella said on Wednesday. “It hurts to laugh or kind of move around.”

