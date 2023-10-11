Israel-Hamas war: Death toll hits 2,200 total (live updates)

Israel Hamas war KFAR AZA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 10: A baby stroller, along with other personal belongings are left on the side of the road next to a car after multiple civilians were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The death toll continued to climb Wednesday as the war between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.

>> Read more trending news

The Israel Defense Force continued launching airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, destroying neighborhoods. The Associated Press reported that the hits “left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris.”

Pope Francis calls for release of Hamas hostages

Update 8:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 11: Pope Francis on Wednesday urged Hamas militants to release hostages taken in its war with Israel.

“I pray for those families who have seen a feast day transformed into a day of mourning, and I ask that the hostages be released immediately‚” Francis said Wednesday during his general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

He added that he was “very concerned about the total siege under which the Palestinians are living in Gaza, where there have also been many innocent victims.”

“Terrorism and extremism do not help reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, revenge, and only cause each to other suffer,” he said. “The Middle East does not need war, but peace, a peace built on dialogue and the courage of fraternity.”

Threats against US

Update 8 a.m. EDT Oct. 11: The leader of the Kataib Hezbollah militia said that his group will attack American military bases if the U.S. intervenes in the war between Israel and Hamas, the Associated Press reported.

Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi said, “Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests in this battle.”

Al-Hamidawi also said they will aim missiles at Israeli targets.

‘Legitimate military targets’

Update 7:58 a.m. EDT Oct. 11: The IDF confirmed that it is hitting civilian buildings in Gaza because the opposition is using them for headquarters with assets hidden inside, CNN reported.

“You may have seen footage on TV or on social media and you may see a building standing and then flashes and then the building collapses and you say to yourself, well, that looks very much like a civilian building,” IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Concricus said.

“What I want to tell you is that no, that isn’t a civilian building. It is a legitimate military target. And why is that? Because Hamas uses all, locates all of their offices, headquarters, their research and development and all of their other military assets, if it’s above ground, they locate themselves in civilian buildings.”

Concricus called Hamas “cowards” because of it.

Original report: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency said that nine staffers have been killed since Saturday, including several who were killed on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. They were killed at their homes. The UNRWA said 18 of its schools that were being used as shelters, as well as its headquarters, were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The UNRWA said it has 250,000 people in shelters in Gaza with about 260,000 people displaced, The New York Times reported. The agency is launching a 90-day emergency humanitarian response.

An airstrike also damaged the Islamic University of Gaza which, according to the IDF, was a training camp for Hamas for military intelligence and to develop and produce weapons, the AP reported.

Overall the war that started on Saturday has killed 2,200 Israeli and Palestinians over the past five days, the AP reported. The IDF said that 1,200 people have died in Israel while the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least 1,055 have died there, CNN reported.

The IDF said it also hit a Lebanese territory after Hezbollah targeted an IDF post near the border. Hezbollah said they used “guided missiles” after three of its members were killed earlier this week, CNN reported.