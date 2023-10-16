Israel-Hamas war: What is the Rafah crossing?

Rafah crossing Palestinians, some with foreign passports hoping to cross into Egypt and others waiting for aid wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza strip, on October 16, 2023. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to around 2,750 since Hamas's deadly attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza health ministry said October 16. Some 9,700 people have also been injured as Israel continued its withering air campaign on targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, the Hamas-controlled ministry added. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Palestinians are gathering at the Rafah crossing. But what is it and where is it located?

>> Read more trending news

What is the Rafah crossing?

The Rafah crossing is one of the points in Gaza where people can leave. It is one of three border crossings: Rafah, Erez and Kerem Shalom.

Erez, like Rafah, allows people to come from and go into the Gaza Strip. While Kerem Shalom is a place where commercial goods can enter and exit. Erez and Kerem Shalom are both closed, BBC News reported.

Where is the Rafah crossing?

The Rafah crossing is the southern exit from the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt on the Sinai peninsula.

The Erez crossing is in northern Gaza.

The Kerem Shalom crossing is in southern Gaza.

Why are the crossings closed?

Hamas fighters attacked the Erez crossing on Oct. 7, along with Kerem Shalom, are both closed not only for people to leave the Gaza Strip or for humanitarian aid to get in.

That leaves Rafah the only one where people and goods can get into or out of the Gaza Strip.

Americans in Gaza were being told to get to Rafah because while it was closed, there may be a short window where they could get out of the Gaza Strip as leaders from several countries, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken worked with Israel, Egypt and “other leading political voices in the region” to reopen Rafah, BBC News reported.

Crowds started to gather there on Monday after it was announced that the crossing would be temporarily reopened but Israel and Hamas denied the crossing’s reopening.

“There is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters reported that the crossing is not officially closed, according to Egyptian officials but the Palestinian side is inoperable because of the Israeli airstrikes.

CNN reported that humanitarian supplies have been piling up on the Egyptian side.

Sky News notes that Rafah is not consistently open even in times when there is no fighting. It can close suddenly and it may not reopen on a schedule. A journalist for Sky News said, “If you are stuck outside Gaza when Rafah closes, there is no chance to get back in again.”

There are times when there are thousands of people waiting for hours to cross, not knowing if they would actually be allowed.

“Women would sit for hours on suitcases, children playing in the dirt, a cacophony of taxis, cars and donkey carts all jostling for space,” Nicole Johnston, who had been based in Gaza, wrote for Sky News.

Who controls Rafah?

Rafah is controlled by both Hamas and Egypt, but since there have been airstrikes performed by Israel against Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel, Egyptian media said Rafah had been closed. The Egyptian government had asked Israel on Oct. 12 to stop the airstrikes near the border to allow a “support lifeline” for people in Gaza, BBC News reported.

Rafah is the only crossing not controlled by Israel, according to Sky News.

Israel controls Erez and Kerem Shalom.