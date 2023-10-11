Jada Pinkett Smith says she, Will Smith have been separated since 2016 Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

Pinkett Smith revealed that she and Smith were separated in a clip from an upcoming prime-time special with Hoda Kotb on NBC, according to the Today Show. She said that she and Smith have been living “completely separate lives” for about seven years.

The two are reportedly still legally married but as Pinkett Smith says, no longer together romantically, the Today Show reported.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Pinkett Smith said, according to People Magazine.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she told Kotb.

Pinkett Smith, 52, and Smith, 55, have been married since 1997, CNN reported.

Their marriage is been “under scrutiny” over the last few years. According to CNN, singer August Alsina revealed in July 2020 that he was in a relationship with Pinkett Smith. She said that they got into an “entanglement” as she and Smith were going through a rough patch.

Then there was the Oscars slap that happened in 2022 when Smith got on stage and hit the host, Chris Rock, CNN reported. It was after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith being bald. She reportedly has been suffering from alopecia which led to her hair loss.

More is expected to be released in her memoir called “Worthy” which comes out on Oct. 17, CNN reported.

