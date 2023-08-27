Jaguars-Dolphins preseason game ends early after WR Daewood Davis suffers injury

Daewood Davis: The Dolphins wide receiver was examined by medical personnel after he was hit during the fourth quarter of Saturday's preseason game. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday night’s NFL preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins ended early after wide receiver Daewood Davis suffered an injury.

The game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville was halted with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter with the Jaguars ahead, 31-18, WJAX-TV reported.

Davis lay motionless on the ground after being hit by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson, ESPN reported.

Davis was examined by medical personnel by both teams and was immobilized on a spine board and carted off the field, the cable sports news network reported.

He was taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation, the Miami Herald reported.

Davis is an undrafted rookie who played collegiately at Western Kentucky University, according to Sports-Reference.com. During his senior year at WKU, Davis caught 63 passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns.

“The two teams agreed that football should not be played for the rest of the night,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game. “Without a shadow of a doubt, I know that was the right call.

The Dolphins reported after the game that Davis was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities, according to WJAX.

“He’s a great spirit, first and foremost. He’s magnetic. He’s got a cool personality to him,” McDaniel added. “He’s a guy that his teammates really root for. That tells you everything about a human being.”

Jacksonville (3-0) ended the preseason unbeaten for the first time since 1997, WJAX reported.