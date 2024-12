James Van Der Beek sells ‘Varsity Blues’ items raising money to cover cancer costs for self, others

FILE PHOTO: James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited by Getty Images using digital filters)

James Van Der Beek shared about his cancer diagnosis last month. Now he is trying to help raise money to cover the cost of cancer treatments for not only himself but for others.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, saying a few weeks ago that he had been keeping the diagnosis private and was “taking steps to resolve it,” CNN reported.

In a recent Instagram post, Van Der Beek shared photos of himself wearing a “Varsity Blues” jersey and holding a football. He starred in the movie 25 years ago and is selling “limited edition” jerseys with the No. 4 and the name “Moxon” on them. He said, “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own).”

The items are available on his website. An autographed jersey is $80 while a jersey with no signature is $40.

Van Der Beek is also appearing in “The Real Full Monty” to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research, E! News reported.

He will appear with Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and Bruno Tonioli among others to raise awareness about the various cancers. The special is set to air on Dec. 9.

0 of 19 Through the years 390344 14: Actor James Van Der Beek arrives at the world premiere of the film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" June 11, 2001 in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images) (Jason Kirk/Getty Images) Through the years 401319 07: Actor James Van Der Beek (R) and girlfriend Heather McComb arrive at the celebration for the 100th episode of Dawsons Creek February 19, 2002 at the Museum of Television and Radio in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) (Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actor James Van Der Beek (L) and Kimberly Brook attend "Summit on the Summit: Kilimanjaro Pre-Ascent Event" held at Voyeur on December 9, 2009 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Summit On The Summit) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 07: James Van Der Beek and drag queens perform onstage during Logo's "NewNowNext Awards" 2011 at Avalon on April 7, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LOGO) (Kevin Winter) Through the years PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors James Van Der Beek (L) and Krysten Ritter speak during the 'Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23' panel during the ABC portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour held at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 10, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Actor James Van Der Beek and son Joshua Van Der Beek attend the John Varvatos 11th Annual Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Boutique on April 13, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for John Varvatos) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 04: James Van Der Beek and Jason Aldean attend the 2014 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 4, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years CULVER CITY, CA - OCTOBER 25: Actors Mark-Paul Gosselaar and James Van Der Beek attend the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's 26th Annual A Time For Heroes Family Festival at Smashbox Studios on October 25, 2015 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation) (Angela Weiss) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Kimberly Brook, Patricia Arquette, James Van Der Beek and David Arquette attend The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic Group) (Mike Windle) Through the years HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek and family attend the First-Ever GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash hosted Jessica Seinfeld at Sunset Gower Studios on October 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GOOD+) (Mike Windle) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 28: (L-R) Actor Dora Madison, executive producer/actor James Van Der Beek and DJ Dillon Francis of 'What Would Diplo Do?' speak onstage during the Viceland portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Actor James Van Der Beek visits the Build Series to discuss his new show "What Would Diplo Do?" at Build Studio on August 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: James Van Der Beek attends The Trevor Project's 2018 TrevorLIVE Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 02, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Through the years CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) James Van Der Beek, Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend Vanity Fair and FX's annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party on September 21, 2019 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been edited using digital filters) James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Through the years PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: James Van Der Beek stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T ) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and)

