‘Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway’ proposed in honor of late musician

A proposal was filed Friday that would designate State Road A1A to become “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A proposal was filed Friday that would designate State Road A1A to become “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway” to honor the late Jimmy Buffett.

Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry filed the bill called HB 91 during the legislative session that is expected to start in January, according to WFTV. The proposed designation would include Monroe County to Nassau County in Florida. Basically would be the Key West to Fernandina Beach, according to CNN.

It also happens that Buffett has an album called “A1A” like State Route A1A, according to CNN.

His “A1A” album was released in 1974 which included the song “Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season.” According to CNN, the song mentions the coastal highway so i was only fitting for it to be the one renamed after him.

“All of those portions of S.R. A1A located in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard, Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Duval, and Nassau Counties” would get the new highway name if the bill is passed, according to CNN.

Buffett died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76 following a battle with Merkel cell skin cancer. He died at his house in Sag Harbor, New York, Buffett’s website said, according to People magazine.

