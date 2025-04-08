Johnny Gaudreau’s son born 7 months after hockey player’s death

FILE PHOTO: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena on January 2, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Seven months after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed in a bicycle vs. car accident in New Jersey, Gaudreau’s widow, Meredith, gave birth to their son.

She announced the birth of Carter Michael Gaudreau on Instagram. The baby was born on April 1, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

It was the third child for the couple. Carter shares his middle name with his late father, Michael. She also said that he was the same size as her husband, who she said he looked like.

The couple previously welcomed Noa, 2, and Johnny Jr., 1.

Police said the car’s driver, Sean Higgins, was drinking and driving when he hit Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, the night before their sister was to get married.

Higgins is facing several felony charges in connection with the crash, including second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

During a memorial service, Meredith announced that she was expecting their third baby. She was nine weeks pregnant at the time.

Her sister-in-law, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline, was also pregnant with their only baby when the brothers were killed. She gave birth to Tripp Matthew Gaudreau in December.

Matthew and Johnny were laid to rest on Sept. 9 in a joint funeral.

Johnny Gaudreau was a winger who played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets for more than a decade.

Before his NHL career, No. 13 played for Boston College for three seasons.

© 2025 Cox Media Group