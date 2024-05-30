Judge stunned after man with suspended license joins Zoom court hearing while driving

Zoom session: A Michigan man charged with driving with a suspended license attended his court hearing via Zoom -- while driving. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan judge was at a loss for words after a man charged with driving with a suspended license appeared virtually in court earlier this month -- while driving.

Washtenaw County District Court Judge J. Cedric Simpson was conducting a virtual court hearing via Zoom with Corey Harris, 44, who joined the on-camera session, apparently driving his vehicle, MLive.com reported.

Harris had been charged with driving with a suspended license in October 2023, according to WXYZ-TV.

Naturally, the magistrate was confused.

“Mr Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked Harris, according to WJBK-TV.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office,” Harris responded, according to the television station. “Just give me one second, I’m parking right now.”

Simpson dropped his pen and rested his head on his hand, WJBK reported.

“I’m looking at his records and he doesn’t have a license,” Simpson said, according to MLive.com. “He’s suspended and he’s just driving … "

Simpson turned to Natalie Pate, the public defender representing Harris, who had asked for an adjournment, WZZM-TV reported.

“Maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving with license suspended?” Simpson asked the attorney, who confirmed the charges his client was facing. “And he was just driving? And he didn’t have a license.”

“That is correct your honor,” Pate said.

Not surprisingly, Simpson revoked Harris’ bail and he was ordered to surrender to authorities at the Washtenaw County jail by that evening,” WJBK reported.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” Simpson said in court.

“Oh, my God,” Harris can be heard saying.

Harris will appear in court again on June 5, according to the television station.

