Kamaia, beloved lion at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo, dead at 14

Beloved lion dies: Kamaia had been at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo since 2015. (Franklin Park Zoo)

BOSTON — A beloved, majestic lion who has called a Boston zoo home since 2015 died Saturday, officials announced.

>> Read more trending news

Kamaia, a 14-year-old male who resided at the Franklin Park Zoo, was euthanized on Saturday, zoo officials said in a news release.

The animal had been in declining health, WFXT-TV reported.

“Since the spring, Kamaia has battled several health issues including a bout with severe pneumonia from which he recovered and other chronic health issues,” Zoo New England said in a statement on Sunday.

On June 9, Kamaia underwent a successful splenectomy and blood transfusion, zoo officials said. An exam before the surgery revealed that the lion was severely anemic and had an enlarged spleen, WFXT reported.

The lion had a second surgery to repair a hernia at his incision site, zoo officials said in the news release.

Kamaia and his brother Dinari, also 14, have been at Franklin Park Zoo since 2015, according to WFXT. Dinari can still be viewed in his outdoor habitat.

“Kamaia was an incredible ambassador for his species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of his passing,” John Linehan, Zoo New England’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Throughout the past several months, his dedicated care team has worked tirelessly to treat and care for Kamaia and ensure that he was comfortable.

“This news is never easy, and we ask that you keep his care team in your thoughts at this difficult time.”