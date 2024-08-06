Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; will announce later today

WASHINGTON — Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate and will announce her decision later today.
The short list of potential vice presidential candidates included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, The Associated Press reported.
Harris, who secured the party’s nomination Monday night, is scheduled to hold a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.
Check back for more on this developing story.
