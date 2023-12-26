Kamar de los Reyes, ‘One Life to Live’ actor and ‘Call of Duty’ voice, dies at 56

Kamar de los Reyes dies LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 20: Actor Kamar de los Reyes (L) and his wife, actress Sherri Saum, are pictured on the red carpet in January 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. de los Reyes died on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Kamar de los Reyes, who played the police officer Antonio Vega in the soap opera “One Life to Live” and voiced the villain Raul Menendez in the video game “Call of Duty,” died on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 56.

Lisa Goldberg, the publicist for his wife, actress Sherri Saum, confirmed de los Reyes died from cancer.

de los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Nov. 8, 1967. His family moved to Nevada and he was raised in Las Vegas.

According to The New York Times, he described himself as coming “from a family of musicians.” His two brothers and father were acclaimed percussionists, and his grandfather was a famous trumpeter.

The actor starred in “One Life to Live” as Antonio Vega, a wrongly imprisoned gangster who becomes a police officer after he is released from prison, according to IMDb.com.

He met his wife when they worked together on the soap opera. She played the role of Keri Reynolds.

In a 2007 interview with Urban Latino magazine, de los Reyes said, “We’re one of the few soaps that has an all-Latino family, a Puerto Rican family, which you don’t see much of, not only on daytime but prime time television overall, and is something I feel network television needs to work harder on.”

“I think ‘One Life to Live’ has done a formidable job of that,” he added.

He went on to voice the villain Raul Menendez in the 2012 video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” as well as “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4″ and “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” according to People.

According to the Times, ­­­­he died as he was filming the CW sports drama “All American” and had recently shot roles in the forthcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again” and the mini-series “Washington Black,” according to his wife’s publicist.

In addition to his wife, de los Reyes is survived by three sons, two brothers, two sisters, and his parents.





