Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘enormously touched’ by support, Kensington Palace says

MARLOW, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William MARLOW, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for their visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be touched by the support from around the world following Kate’s cancer diagnosis news on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, according to The Associated Press.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” the spokesperson said according to the BBC.

Buckingham Palace releases statement from King Charles III following Princess Kate's announcement

The statement from Kensington Palace is believed to one of the last statements that the prince and princess may make for a while, the BBC reported.

Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

On Friday afternoon, Catherine, announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

The diagnosis came after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January at the London Clinic. Officials did not immediately share details on the nature of the surgery, though they said it was successful and would likely keep her from public duties until after Easter.

Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

Image 1 of 34

Photos: Kate Middleton through the years Kate Middleton as a 5-year-old. (Middleton Family/Clarence House/Getty Images )

King Charles III and other royal family news

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!