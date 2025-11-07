Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy nominations with 9; see the list

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

FILE PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. He leads nominations this year with nine. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammy nominations are out, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods.

Lady Gaga is next with seven nominations, one more than her previous record, Variety reported.

She tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut this year.

Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Leon Thomas all have six.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Here is the list of categories and the nominees:

Record Of The Year

DtMF - Bad Bunny

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety - Doechii

WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA

The Subway - Chappell Roan

APT. - ROSE, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

GNX - Kendrick Lamar

MUTT - Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

Abracadabra

Anxiety

APT

DtMF

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]

luther

Manchild

WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES - Justin Bieber

Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter

Disease - Lady Gaga

The Subway - Chappell Roan

Messy - Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

Gabriela - KATSEYE

APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

SWAG - Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus

MAYHEM - Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax

SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA

VOLTAGE - Skrillex

End Of Summer - Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Abracadabra - Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae

Illegal - PinkPantheress

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror - Dream Theater

Lachryma - Ghost

Emergence - Sleep Token

Soft Spine - Spiritbox

BIRDS - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel - Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum - Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

NEVER ENOUGH - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie - Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

private music - Deftones

I quit - HAIM

From Zero - Linkin Park

NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile

Idols - YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful LoveBon Iver

Alone - The Cure

SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile

mangetout - Wet Leg

Parachute - Hayley Williams

