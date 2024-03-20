Keurig pods to be reimagined, plastic-free

K-Rounds

K-Rounds Keurig is rolling out K-Rounds, a plastic-and aluminum-free way to brew coffee. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Keuring is reimagining the way it delivers its coffee grounds.

The company announced that it has developed plastic- and aluminium-free K-Rounds.

The K-Rounds are made from “expertly roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating preserving the coffee’s flavor and aroma, eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum,” Keuring DrPepper said in a news release.

There is a catch when using the K-Rounds. They can’t be used in older machines.

They were developed for the new Keuring Alta machine that will allow coffee drinkers make a variety of beverages, not just a simple cup o’joe. The machine will read a unique code that’s on the round to get the correct brew.

Keurig Alta

Keurig Alta Keurig is introducing a new coffee maker, the Alta. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

The Alta and new rounds will be in beta testing later this year. The new machines will also take traditional K-Cups that are already on the market, the company said.

