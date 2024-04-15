Key Bridge collapse: Officials recover fourth body

Key Bridge: As work continues around the collapsed bridge, a fourth body was recovered, officials said Monday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Officials in Baltimore on Monday confirmed that a fourth body was recovered from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

According to a news release from Unified Command, salvage teams located what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles on Sunday, WBAL-TV reported. They notified the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland State Police and the FBI.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded and located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Officials did not disclose the victim’s name at the request of the family, WJZ-TV reported.

“As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone’s beloved friend or family member,” Maryland State Police Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr. said a statement. “Along with all of our allied law enforcement partners, we pledge to exhaust the physical and technical aspects of their training while deploying every available resource possible.”

The Dali, a large container ship, crashed into the Key Bridge around 1:30 a.m. EDT on March 26. The 985-foot ship lost power as it left the Port of Baltimore and hit one of the support pillars that held up the bridge.

The bridge collapsed and sent eight construction workers into the Patapsco River. They were repairing potholes on the bridge; two workers were rescued. Two people are still missing.

Crews previously recovered the bodies of Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 35; Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35; and Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, WJZ reported.

