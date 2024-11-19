Knott’s Berry Farm ride gets stuck, riders trapped for more than 2 hours

Ride gets stuck FILE PHOTO: Knott's Berry Farm's Sol Spin opened in 2017. The ride became stuck this week, stranding passengers for more than 2 hours until the seats could be brought down to the ground. (Photo by Keith Durflinger/MediaNews Group/San Gabriel Valley Tribune via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/San Gabriel Vall/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Theme park visitors on Knott’s Berry Farm’s Sol Spin got an extended, but probably unwanted thrill when the ride became stuck, trapping riders for more than two hours.

The ride became stuck Monday afternoon, leaving 22 people strapped into their seats, high above the ground, KABC reported.

Two women were taken to an area hospital to be checked out “out of an abundance of caution,” the television station reported.

The ride was in a horizontal position when it stopped mid-cycle. Maintenance workers had to crank the ride to the ground to allow those who had been on it, out of their seats, KTLA reported.

Knott’s Berry Farm staff was in control of the situation but crews from the Orange County Fire Authority were also on scene.

Some people were leaning sideways as they awaited rescue, but none were upside down.

When they got back down around 4:30 p.m. and were able to exit the ride, some people were seated in wheelchairs while others were limping, KABC reported.

Knott’s Berry Farm on its website said the “Sol Spin sends guests on a thrilling adventure over 6 stories high as they rotate in all directions on one of six spinning arms. Each arm rotates 360 degrees independent of one another providing a different experience every ride.”

To see the ride in motion watch below or click here.









© 2024 Cox Media Group