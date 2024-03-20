Kris Jenner announces death of her sister, Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner's sister dies FILE PHOTO: BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Kris Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Jenner announced the death of her sister, Karen Houghton, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner announced the death of her sister, Karen Houghton, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Houghton, 65, died Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News.

According to the department’s media relations director, Lt. David LaDieu, deputies responded to a “medical aid call for service” at 1:28 p.m. local time and arrived at the Carlsbad Fire Department “providing lifesaving care to a patient.”

It is not immediately clear how Houghton died.

Jenner said in the Instagram post, “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.”

Jenner mentioned Houghton’s daughter, Natalie, in the post, as well as her mother.

Houghton and Jenner are the children of Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell and Robert True Houghton.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ (Mary Jo Campbell) and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” Jenner wrote.

“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised,” continued the tribute.

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Jenner remembered her sister as “the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.”

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” she wrote. “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, along with Kylie and Kendell Jenner, are Houghton’s nieces and nephew.

