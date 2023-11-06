Landlord accused of setting home ablaze when delinquent tenants refused to move

The landlord was upset that the tenants were late with their rent and refused to move out.

Accused: Rafiqul Islam is accused of setting fire to an indoor staircase at a Brooklyn residence. (New York City Fire Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — A landlord in New York City is accused of setting fire to a residence after his tenants had not paid their rent and had refused to move out, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Rafiqul Islam is facing eight counts of attempted murder, assault and arson, WPIX-TV reported.

According to the New York Fire Department, Islam is accused of setting fire at a residence on Sept. 26 located at 212 Forbell St. in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn, according to WCBS-TV.

Fire officials said that Islam allegedly set fire to an indoor staircase at the residence, WPIX reported. The tenants lived on the second floor of the building, according to the television station.

There were two adults and six children inside the residence, WCBS reported.

Neighbors and firefighters on the ground caught the children and the adults jumped, according to the television station.

Authorities said a video showed a man with a mask and a hood enter the residence and leave it shortly before the fire started, WPIX reported. After four weeks of investigations, authorities determined that Islam was the person wearing the mask.

“When the fire first started people speculated it was (Islam),” one neighbor told WCBS on Friday. “I just see him usually just walking around, going house to house to the houses that he owns, but I’m just shocked that he got arrested.”

Islam was arrested on Oct. 26, WPIX reported.

Latest trending news:
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!