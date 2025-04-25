Lar Park Lincoln, ‘Knots Landing’ actress, dead at 63

The "Knots Landing" actress died on April 22. She was 63.

Actress Lar Park Lincoln, known for her roles on “Knots Landing” and "Friday the 13th: The New Blood,” died on April 22. She was 63.

Lincoln’s death was announced in a Facebook post by Actors Audition Studios, the company she founded.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but Lincoln had been battling breast cancer.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach,” the company wrote. “Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors.”

On the prime time soap opera “Knots Landing,” Lincoln portrayed Linda Fairgate, the conniving daughter-in-law of Karen Fairgate, played by Michele Lee. She also appeared as a dead body in the series -- known as Sally’s friend -- for eight episodes.

She appeared in a total of 48 episodes from 1987 to 1991.

“I would guess Linda was popular because she was so rotten and so fun at the same time,” Lincoln said in a 2022 interview. “I studied a few people to become Linda, as she went from the brown hair to the blonde meanie. I remember having lunch with (series creator) David Jacobs when he told me that they were changing my hair to blonde and he said, ‘I’m doing this because you look so sweet and everyone will be shocked how you turn out.’”

In “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood” (1988), Lincoln played Tina Shepard, a teenager with telekinetic abilities who battled Jason Voorhees and nearly put him away for good.

Laurie Jill Park was born in Dallas on May 12, 1961. She made her acting debut as a young sex worker in the 1985 television film “Children of the Night.”

She also appeared on episodes of “Heart of the City,” “Hunter,” “Outlaws,” “Ohara” and “Highway to Heaven.”

Her other television roles included appearances on “Freddy’s Nightmare,” “Murder She Wrote” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Her last role was in 2022’s “Ghost Party.”

Lincoln founded Actors Audition Studios and wrote the book “Get Started, Not Scammed.” She also served as QVC’s celebrity on-air guest for 19 years and had her own clothing line, the Piper Alexander collection.

