Large earthquake shakes area near San Diego

A large earthquake has shaken San Diego.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake happened 4 kilometers south of Julian, California and initially registered as a 5.2 magnitude. It occured at abtou 1:08 p.m. ET.

About half a dozen smaller quakes followed, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt across Southern California in areas of Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.

A small earthquake shook the same area Sunday, which registered as a 3.5 magnitude.

