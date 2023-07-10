Larry Nassar, ex-gymnastics doctor, stabbed in prison

Larry Nassar Larry Nassar stands as he is sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is recovering after being stabbed multiple times at a federal prison in Florida, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

An unidentified source told The Associated Press that Nassar was stabbed Sunday night in the back and the chest during an altercation at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. He was in stable condition on Monday, ABC News reported.

The circumstances leading up to the attack were not immediately clear.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing hundreds of athletes, including members of the USA gymnastics team, while working at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He also pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

In 2017, he was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison and as many as 175 years in Michigan state prison. In February 2018, he pleaded guilty to additional criminal sexual conduct charges and got an additional prison sentence of up to 125 years.