Lauryn Hill announces ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour; Fugees to perform

Lauryn Hill will be going on tour next month to mark the 25th anniversary of "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

It has been a quarter century since the groundbreaking album “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was released. Now, the singer is heading out on tour to mark the milestone.

Variety reported that Hill’s shows in the U.S. and Canada will have a familiar co-headline act — her former group, the Fugees. The entertainment publication surmised the North American appearances were due to Fugees member Pras Mitchel’s international conspiracy conviction.

In 2021 the Fugees had planned to tour but it was canceled after they put on a concert in New York.

“Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” combined R&B, hip-hop and pop and was, according to Variety, “one of the most influential albums of the 1990s. It was entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, 17 years after its 1998 release.

“’The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past,” Hill said, according to USA Today.

It was also the first hip-hop album to win Album of the Year Grammy and she was the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammys in one year, winning five in one night, which was another record.

The album included such hits as “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor” and “Lost Ones.”

She has toured several times but has only released one album in the 25 years, a recording of her “MTV Unplugged” concert from 2001.

In all, there will be 17 stops worldwide:

Sept. 8 - Minneapolis

Sept. 23 - New York

Oct. 1 - Gold Coast, Australia

Oct. 3 - Melbourne, Australia (with Koffee)

Oct. 5 - Sydney (with Koffee)

Oct. 7 - Auckland, New Zealand

Oct. 17 - Newark, N.J. (with Fugees)

Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. (with Fugees)

Oct. 21 - Washington, D.C. (with Fugees)

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia (with Fugees)

Oct. 26 - Toronto (with Fugees)

Oct. 28 - Chicago (with Fugees)

Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, Texas (with Fugees)

Nov. 2 - Denver (with Fugees)

Nov. 5 - Los Angeles (with Fugees)

Nov. 7 - Oakland, Calif. (with Fugees)

Nov. 9 - Seattle (with Fugees)

Tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday. A presale started Wednesday morning for Citi cardmembers.

