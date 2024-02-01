At least 12 injured when building collapses near Boise airport, officials say

Building collapse: Fire officials were on the scene after a building collapsed near the Boise Airport. (Katifcam/iStock )

BOISE, Idaho — At least 12 people were injured on Wednesday when a building collapsed near the airport in Boise, Idaho, officials said.

The Boise Fire Department confirmed the building collapse in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at about 5:27 p.m. MST. A crane was also impacted, falling after the building collapsed, according to KIVI-TV.

Emergency responders were at the scene of the building, located at West Rickenbacker and Luke Steets, the Idaho Statesman reported. The call about the collapse came in at about 4:50 p.m., MST, according to KIVI.

Updates from Boise Fire Division Chief Aaron Hummel: About a dozen people were injured in this incident, we are not releasing specific conditions at this time while we work to contact families. — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) February 1, 2024

Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel told reporters at a news conference that about a dozen people were injured, according to the newspaper.

Hummel declined to give specifics about the conditions of the people who were injured, adding that they were waiting until the families of the victims had been contacted.

Hummel said that everyone involved in the collapse has been accounted for, according to East Idaho News.

Officials said that search and rescue efforts are underway, KTVB reported. The airport is not currently impacted, the television station reported.

