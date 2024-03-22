At least 40 killed, hundreds injured in attack on Moscow concert hall

Moscow concert hall attack MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MARCH 22: A screen grab from a video shows smoke rises from fire as ambulances, personnel arrive at Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russia after reports of a shooting incident on March 22, 2024. Gunmen killed 40 people and over injured 100 others in a shooting at a concert hall near Moscow, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday. (Photo by Ali Cura/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Multiple gunmen opened fire on a concert hall in Moscow, Russia Friday.

ISIS claims responsibility for attack

Update 5:58 p.m. EDT March 22: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Moscow concert hall attack according to a statement posted on social media, The Associated Press reported. The authenticity of the claim has not been verified.

CNN reported that the statement was posted on ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq on Telegram.

Original story: At least 40 people have been killed in the attack and over 100 people have been injured, The Associated Press reported.

The attack happened at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, according to CNN. It happened before the group Picnic was set to take the stage to perform, state media Russia 24. None of the performers were injured, according to the band’s manager.

RIA Novosti reported the armed individuals “opened fire with automatic weapons” and “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire, CNN reported. A partial roof collapse was reported by Russia 24.

“Unidentified people in camouflage broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting before the start of the concert,” the Russia Prosecutor General’s Office according to TASS, per CNN.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack is a “huge tragedy,” and investigators are looking into it to see if it is related to terrorism. According to the AP, no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sobyanin said that all large events that were planned for the weekend in the area will be canceled, according to The New York Times.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region said he is planning to head to the area of the concert hall, the AP reported. He will be working on setting up a task force to handle the damage.

“Our thoughts are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack,” White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said Friday, according to the AP. “There are some moms and dads and brothers and sisters and sons and daughters who haven’t gotten the news yet. This is going to be a tough day.”

The attack is believed to be the deadliest attack in Russia over the last few years even as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, the AP reported. The last deadliest attack was in 2022 when a gunman killed about 18 people in a school in Izhevsk, Russia, the Times reported.

