Lewiston shootings: New Hampshire football teams pay tribute to grieving city

Lewiston strong: A sign in Lewiston captures the mood of the city after a mass shooting in the city on Wednesday. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON, N.H. — The mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, earlier this week have been felt nationwide, and on Friday night, high school football players from neighboring New Hampshire paid tribute to a city that is reeling from tragedy.

A moment of silence was observed before Friday’s Division I high school football game between Spaulding and Winnacunnet to honor the 18 lives lost less than 100 miles away, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Both teams walked in unison from Winnacunnet High School to the school’s Alumni Field in Hampton, with captains from both teams holding a handmade sign that read, “Lewiston Strong,” according to the newspaper.

As both teams walked toward the football field, an instrumental version of “Amazing Grace” wafted through the air. Spaulding would win the game 35-18, but that was not the focus on Friday night.

“Last night was certainly bigger than a high school football game, as our team and Winnacunnet were honored to walk on the field together in solidarity & united for the victims and families of the Lewiston Maine tragedy,” Spaulding’s football team wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “All of the families & victims are in our thoughts & prayers.”

Winnacunnet football coach Ryan Francoeur said he wanted to show the city of Lewiston some love, the Herald reported.

“I can’t even comprehend what that city and those people are going through,” Francoeur told the newspaper. “Anything we could do to show some love and show that people are thinking about them while they try to process this horrible tragedy is the least we could do. We just wanted to show them love and that the world, and especially their neighbors close by, are thinking of them.”

Lewiston football coach Jason Versey wrote in a Facebook post that the team’s game against Edward Little was postponed.

“Praying for strength and healing for our beloved city,” Versey wrote.

Versey heard about the tribute from the Spaulding and Winnacunnet teams and thanked both school, calling it “absolutely amazing,” the Herald reported.

“As the head coach of the Lewiston High School football team, I know I speak for all of us when I say ‘Thank you’ for this incredible heartfelt tribute to our community,” Versey said. “We are definitely feeling the love.”

Spaulding football Kevin Hebert became emotional when he learned about Versey’s reaction.

“To hear that, it’s not the reason you do it, but it’s the reason why,” Hebert told the Herald. “You want them to know that you are doing this for them, and that really hits home.”

Thirty miles south of Lewiston in Windham, Maine, the Windham Youth Football league stenciled in the name “Lewiston” across the 50-yard line on its field and shared a photograph in a Facebook post.

“Windham is Lewiston strong!!” league administrator Jenna Jordan wrote.