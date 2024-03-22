Library book checked out in 1987 returned nearly 4 decades late A library book was returned over 13,000 days after it was checked out from a library in Weld County, Colorado. (Kobus Louw/Getty Images)

DENVER — A library book was returned over 13,000 days after it was checked out from a library in Weld County, Colorado.

The book, “Psychedelics” written by Bernard Aaronson and Humphry Osmond was returned 13,347 days late. The High Plains Library District said, according to KDVR, that is about 36 years, nine months and 13 days late.

The book was due on May 30, 1987, The Denver Post reported.

“Guns N’ Roses was still a couple months away from releasing Appetite for Destruction on the day this book was due,” the High Plains Library District said on Facebook. “Lionel Messi was born like two months after this was due!”

The book happened to get returned to the Riverside Library and Cultural Center with a note that said, “Sorry so late!! It’s been a strange trip,” KDVR reported.

The library district reportedly charges 10 cents a day a book is overdue. According to The Denver Post, library materials supervisor with the High Plains Library District, Kaylee Miller said that the “Psychedelics” book would cost over $1,300 in fines.

“Even if we did still charge, I wouldn’t have charged them because it’s such a funny story,” Miller said, according to the newspaper. “It was such a neat find and a fun way to look back at our library history, and I rather enjoyed the cheeky note the patron left.”

“If anyone can beat the current record of 13,437 days, I’m offering you total amnesty for the safe return of your items,” library officials wrote on Facebook, according to The Denver Post. “Although I’m not encouraging you to check something out TODAY and return late enough to beat the record, which would be… January 1st, 2061. We’ll be closed New Year’s Day. Probably. Maybe. By 2061, who knows?

