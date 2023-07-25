Lowe’s worker fired after trying to stop shoplifters gets job back

Reinstated Donna Hansbrough has been reinstated after Lowe's fired her because she broke company policy and attempted to keep alleged shoplifters from stealing from the Georgia store. (Rincon Police Department/Facebook)

RINCON, Ga. — The 68-year-old Lowe’s worker who was fired after trying to stop shoplifters from leaving the store has been reinstated.

Donna Hansbrough was a 13-year employee at the Rincon, Georgia, store when she tried to stop three men trying to leave the store with carts packed with items they didn’t pay for, WJCL reported.

The incident happened on June 25, Fox Business reported.

Hansbrough was punched several times and was left with a black eye when she tried to keep one of the men from leaving and grabbed the cart he was pushing, Fox Business reported.

“They say that if you see somebody stealing something out the door, not to pursue, not to go out. I lost it,” she told the Effingham Herald. “I grabbed the cart. I don’t actually remember going out but I did. And I grabbed the cart that had the stolen items.”

Video of the incident was captured by a security camera, according to WJCL. She was also fired because the company’s policy says that employees cannot try to stop shoplifting or robberies.

She said that her instincts kicked in and she forgot what she was supposed to do.

“I just got tired of seeing things get out the door. I just … I lost it,” Hansbrough told the newspaper. “I basically lost all the training. Everything they tell you to do, I just … I just lost it.

But Lowe’s has reconsidered Hansbrough’s firing. A spokesperson said in a statement obtained by WTOC:

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”