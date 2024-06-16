‘Lucky to be here’: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reveals injury in bicycle crash

Gordon Ramsay: The celebrity chef said he was "shook up" after he was injured in a bicycle accident. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed in a social media post that he was injured earlier this week while riding his bicycle in Connecticut.

“This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me,” Ramsay said in a video he posted on X. “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here.”

Ramsay, 57, praised the trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in New London who tended to him after his injury, WVIT-TV reported.

In the video, he also lifted his chef’s apron to reveal a large purple bruise going up the side of his torso, according to WTNH-TV.

An important #FathersDay message from me…WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a bad accident while riding my bike in CT. I'm doing ok and I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at @LMHospital who looked after me but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Be Safe pic.twitter.com/UMjaoXGpkc — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 15, 2024

In his video, Ramsay stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when biking, WVIT reported.

“I don’t care how short the journey is,” Ramsay said. “I don’t care the fact that these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with the kids.”

The star of “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares” and “Hell’s Kitchen” ended his video by wishing families a “great” and “safe” Father’s Day.

“I want to wish you all a happy Father’s Day, but please, please, please wear a helmet,” he said. “If I didn’t, honestly, I wouldn’t be here now.”

